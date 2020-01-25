ATHENS — During 2019, The Pennsylvania Hunters Sharing the Harvest program benefited local food pantries and their clients with this venison sharing program.
During the past deer hunting season, one pantry received 946 pounds of venison from Bruce’s Custom Meat Processing in Athens, and 750 pounds of ground venison from Bryan’s Meat Cutting & Butcher Shop in Milan.
The pantry also received 50 pounds of venison hot dogs from Bryan’s. This venison was immediately distributed to the clients of the T.A.C.O. Food Pantry, Wysox. Many other pantries also benefited from this program throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Lycoming, Tioga and Wyoming counties in Pennsylvania.
“Everyone was very grateful for the venison and the pantry would like to thank both Bruce’s and Bryan’s for their cost support in making these donations possible. This program takes donated deer and the meat processors do the processing and donate them to the local pantries packaged, frozen and ready to be picked up,” a press release from T.A.C.O Food Pantry in Wysox said. “The venison is a special treat for many clients and is only available during hunting season. A big thank you to each hunter who donated their deer harvest and each meat processor who brought this donation to the local food pantries. A truly win/win program.”
