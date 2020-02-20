ATHENS BOROUGH — A Towanda man was jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail for allegedly breaking into the home of an Athens Borough resident whom he was not allowed to contact due to a previous incident.
According to Athens Borough Police, Joshua Quinn Nickeson, 42, was charged with burglary, intimidating a witness/victim and retaliation against a witness/victim, which are all felonies. Additionally, he was charged misdemeanor counts of harassment and stalking for the incident, which occurred during the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2019.
Police said officers responded to an Athens Borough resident shortly before 3 a.m. that morning to a report of a burglary in progress.
When officers arrived at the home, they were let inside by the resident living there and officers from Athens Borough, Athens Township and Sayre Borough searched the residence with negative results.
The victim told officers that she had came downstairs and found Nickeson exiting her bathroom. Nickeson then mumbled something to her and then ran through the kitchen to exit the home.
Through further investigation, officers found the door on the north side of the residence to not be securely latched, and what appeared to be an offensive message on the bathroom mirror written in toothpaste.
The victim also told police that several keys — including those to a motorcycle, garage door and storage unit — were missing from the residence.
Police also stated that Nickeson violated his bail conditions set from a previous arrest by contacting the victim.
Nickeson was arraigned on Feb. 12 by Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley was scheduled for Tuesday but continued to a later date. As a result, Nickeson was remanded back to county jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.