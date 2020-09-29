Chemung County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 385.
There are currently 100 active cases, while 280 people have recovered, and five have died from complications of coronavirus.
Four people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
The county said it is “extremely busy” investigating the recent spike in cases in a press release on Monday.
Many cases have been attributed to a wedding attended by members of the Lighthouse Baptists Church in Horseheads.
Tioga County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
There have been a total of 250 coronavirus cases in Tioga County, 21 of which are active.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the county remains at 25.
Over 460,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased by 21 to 143, according to the state department of health.
The county has also reported 13 probable cases.
Bradford County has been deemed a “Moderate Transmission County.”
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 44 cases are the most in the county.
There are also 10 cases in Athens, eight in Gillett and seven in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Nearly 152,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,100 have died due to complications of the virus.
