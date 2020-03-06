OWEGO — New Yorkers are at risk of paying higher taxes or losing vital services, placing potentially heavy financial strain on counties if Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Medicaid proposal is approved.
On Thursday, Tioga County Legislators discussed some of the potential burdens that could be coming in the future.
In order to help close a multi-billion dollar deficit, Cuomo’s proposal would, in part, take the county’s federally sourced Affordable Care Act funds.
Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey also added that the county has to stay below the 2 percent property tax cap, or pay for all Medicaid costs if the tax levy exceeds that cap.
“And, if we go over the 3 percent increase cap in Medicaid, we have to cover that cost ourselves too,” Sauerbrey added.
“The other thing to be aware of is that the state has been trying to take over Medicaid for years, and they haven’t succeeded,” she said. “The plan they implemented isn’t working, and we have no control.”
The Medicaid program has been running 16 percent over budget, and billions in delayed payments have shifted costs from one year to the next.
The state’s Medicaid budget is continuing to face billions of dollars in annual deficits over the next several years due to rising health care and pharmaceutical costs — especially with the state’s expansion of services and mandated pay raises.
Sauerbrey said that, at a minimum, counties like Tioga could see a cost increase as small as $164,000 per year — or inflate into the millions.
She notified legislators that a small increase could be absorbed, but if expenses increase significantly, the $1.029 million in funding provided to outside agencies might need to be cut.
Funds could potentially be cut for Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE), Tioga Opportunities, the county’s Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Council of Arts.
Legislator Dale Weston noted that the overall cost to the county would be even higher, as the above-noted outside agencies provide critical services at a more effective cost than the county could provide. Without them, the county budget would further increase to provide those services.
“It just keeps building,” Sauerbrey said. “This could be a reality.”
“One of the arguments the governor has made is that we spend too much — we don’t control costs,” said Legislator Mike Roberts. “Is that true? Is there any way we can look at that and try to control costs?”
“It’s not true, Mike,” said Legislator Bill Standinger. “He’s full of crap.”
Legislator Dennis Mullen explained that the discussion came up in a recent committee meeting, but ultimately, the county has “very limited ways of controlling costs.”
“Maybe we could find a service in Tioga County if we have to pay for, like, a cab ride to Chemung County or some services we utilize out of Broome, because we don’t have the service in Tioga,” Mullen said. “But, all of the things we can do to try to control our costs are very limited. The costs we can control are on the periphery — they’re not services, or who’s qualified, and what services are provided.”
“We have no say over that,” Mullen added.
“The key to this whole thing is that New York State has a very generous Medicaid program with a lot of benefits,” Standinger said. “It’s more or less a Cadillac plan for Medicaid patients, which is one of the reasons it costs so much. We can’t change that — it comes from Albany.”
Health care providers are tied into the federally set rates, and can’t negotiate price, Mullen noted.
Circling back to outside agency funding, Legislator Loretta Sullivan reminded colleagues that each individual outside agency is going to have to be assessed very closely.
“We’re going to have to view outside agency funding as closely as we view what we pay for internally. We might decide in the case of CCE, which provides three different services, that Social Services would have to entirely do,” she said. “We might decide, for example, that we need to keep that intact. But, we might have to decide to get rid of funding for (another agency). We’re going to have to really research how to keep things afloat.”
“We can’t blame someone else like Cuomo is doing,” Standinger said. “He’s blaming us for his problem — his irresponsible budgeting — it’s par for the course.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.