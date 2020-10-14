ATHENS — The Athens Area School District announced Tuesday that two more students had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, a student at Athens Area High School and another at SRU Elementary have both tested positive for the coronavirus.
“The students are doing fine and following all protocols,” Superintendent Craig Stage said in the press release.
According to Stage, the two students were already in quarantine due to being in close contact with the first student in the school district who tested positive.
The first positive test in the district was reported last Tuesday.
“The students have been in quarantine since Thursday, Oct. 1, and were showing no signs or symptoms on that date,” Stage said.
Despite now having three COVID cases among students in Athens, the school district will continue with in-person instruction at this time, according to Stage.
“There is no need to change the learning models at this time because of the many safety protocols implemented as well as the steps taken by the district and families to ensure everyone’s good health and safety,” Stage said.
There is no contact tracing necessary “at this time,” according to Stage.
Bradford County added 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has now seen 341 confirmed cases since March, but that number has steadily increased over the past month.
There are also 38 probable cases in the county, which has now been deemed a “Substantial Transmission Rate” area.
The Sayre Zip Code (18840) has had the most confirmed cases in the county with 81. Athens (18810) is now up to 20 confirmed cases, while Gillett has 26 cases and Columbia Cross Roads has 20.
There have also been 18 cases in Ulster, seven in Milan and seven in Rome.
In other parts of the county, Troy has had 62 confirmed cases, while Canton is up to 34 and Towanda is at 33.
The Department of Health redacts the number of cases in Zip Codes reporting fewer than five cases, and does not report recoveries.
There have been six deaths connected to the coronavirus in the county.
Across the border in New York, there were 36 new cases reported in Chemung County.
The county has now had 831 confirmed cases of the virus, which has been connected to eight deaths.
There are 115 active cases of COVID in Chemung County, which has seen 708 recoveries and currently has 17 individuals hospitalized as they fight the virus.
Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey reported that the county has now had 373 confirmed cases of the virus since March.
There are currently 99 active cases, while 413 individuals are in mandatory quarantine. The county has also seen 247 individuals recover from the virus.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Tioga County was last reported at 27.
Sauerbrey also reported Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Ohio, Michigan and Virginia have been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.
