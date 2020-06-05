OWEGO — The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of Andrew Hafer as its next President & CEO, effective May 29, 2020.
“Andy is such an asset to our community and the Chamber is pleased and excited to have him on board,” Roseann Cole, Chairman of the Board of Directors said.
Hafer was with Tioga Opportunities since 2007 serving as Energy Services Director, Community Services Director, as well as Operations Manager.
He also served on the Tioga Chamber Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019.
Andy will follow Gwen Kania who is retiring on May 28th. Kania has served the Chamber since 2008 and has been President & CEO since 2014.
Hafer has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Lock Haven University. He lives in Owego with his wife and two boys.
