ATHENS — The Athens Borough Council will look the same next year as all four incuments held off newcomer Matt Davidson to retain their seats.
Scott Molnar led the way with 381 votes, followed by Bob Williams with 352 and Walter Chaykosky with 336.
Incumbent Scott Riley received 304 votes to win the seat over Davidson, who finished with 258 votes.
School board elections
There were no contested races in the Athens and Sayre school districts on Tuesday.
In Athens, incumbent Chuck Frisbie and newcomer Brendan Hitchcock will represent Region I. Frisbie received 497 votes and Hitchcock received 460. Both terms are for four years.
In Region II, John W. Cheresnowsky will remain on the school board for another four years after receiving 549 votes in an uncontested race. Newcomer Kevin Rude received 541 votes and will serve a two-year term. Only two of three precincts in Athens Township had reported by 10:55 p.m.
Newcomer Lisa Braund and incumbent Kathy Jo Minnick won the seats for Region III. Braund received 799 votes and Minnick had 760. Both will serve a four-year term.
In Sayre, incumbents Pete Quattrini (1,336), Andrew Hickey (1,281), Deb Agnew (1,213) and Don Skerpon (1,146) will all return for a four-year term. There is also another seat open and voters cast 182 write-in votes for that spot.
Margaret Barry will return to the Sayre School Board for another two years after receiving 1,318 votes.
In other uncontested local elections:
- Francis “Skip” Roupp was running unopposed for Athens Borough Mayor and received 491 votes. He will serve a two-year term.
- In Athens Township, Susan Seck will retain her seat for the next six years and Tressa Heffron will remain on the board of supervisors for the next two years. Seck had 242 votes as of press time, while Heffron received 311 votes. William Norris received 320 votes for auditor. Only one of the two precincts had reported by 10:55 p.m.
- In Sayre, incumbents Patrick Gillette (580 votes) and Irene Slocum (503), and newcomers Jessica Meyer (533) and Cori Belles (522) won the four-year spots on the borough council.
- Incumbent councilmen Leo Bentley and Cori Lasco will return to the South Waverly Borough Council. Lasco had 158 votes and Bentley finished with 146.
- In Litchfield, Frederick Tiffany (Supervisor) and Alice Rogers (Auditor) were both unopposed. Tiffany finished with 197 and Rogers with 283 votes. Both are six-year terms.
- Percy Talada received 282 votes as he ran unopposed for a six-year term as Ridgebury Township Supervisor. Pat Scala won a six-year term as auditor with 157 votes. There was a four-year term for auditor with no one running. There were 19 write-in votes cast.
- In Sheshequin, John Smith received 209 votes as he ran unopposed for a six-year term as supervisor. Aaron Holdren won the four-year term as supervisor with 212 votes. Linda Marie Gaskill and Brandy Smith will be the township’s auditors after receiving 204 and 206 votes, respectively.
- In Ulster, Gerald Slater received 226 votes in the race for Township Supervisor. Janette Holdren would get 220 votes as she won the township’s auditor spot. Both are six-year terms.
