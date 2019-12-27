ALBANY — Third parties in New York are suing the state over election and campaign finance reforms that have been established by a state-appointed commission.
At a recent press conference in Albany, representatives of both the Green and Libertarian parties discussed their suit, and noted that they may join the litigation pursued by the Conservative and Working Families parties.
All four parties assert that increases in petition and vote thresholds will effectively “kill” candidate viability and their ability to maintain ballot access.
Among the numerous changes are that, in the past, parties must garner at least 50,000 votes for a gubernatorial race in order to maintain ballot access each year, but that figure has increased to 130,000 or 2 percent of the total turnout — whichever is greater.
Additionally, the number of required signatures to petition an independent candidate in a statewide election would triple — an increase from 15,000 to 45,000.
In particular, the parties claim the above changes, and others, are an “illegal delegation of legislative authority to create this commission and enact legislation,” as the recommendations of the governor-appointed commission automatically went into law on Dec. 22.
“The Libertarian Party stands in fierce support of fair and open elections, and welcome a variety of political voices,” said Mark Potwora, chair of the Genesee County Libertarian Party. “This (lawsuit) isn’t just serving our own party interests. This legislation does serve the governor and his party’s special interests. This legislation ... threatens the future viability of all small parties.”
“Perhaps more importantly, it threatens the viability of any parties that may come after us that might have a voice that might be divergent with the Democratic Party,” Potwora continued. “The governor and the commission suggesting that limiting ballot access somehow protects the people of New York state is both disingenuous and insulting to all New Yorkers.”
“We don’t buy it for one minute, and we find it a shameless attempt to limit public debate,” he said.
“We will go to war over this issue with the governor,” Potwora said. “Might does not make right. Just because the Democrats control the legislature and the executive office, they don’t get to dictate to the citizens what will happen to election law.”
Cuomo asserts that the changes will help stifle political corruption.
Mark Dunlea, co-founder of Green Party and election law attorney, said “the Democrats are suppressing democracy in a state that’s supposed to be one of the liberal bastions of the United States.”
“There were no Republicans involved in making this decision. This is entirely made by the Democrat party leadership,” Dunlea said. “The reality is, this is a very poor campaign finance system. It’s going to be impossible for third party or independent candidates to secure public-matched funds.”
Cuomo’s proposal uses $18 million in taxpayer funds for a governor candidate; $350,000 for Assembly candidates, and $750,000 for Senate candidates for each election cycle.
If an individual donates $250 or less, those funds would be matched with at least six times that amount.
Dunlea noted that the new regulations would allow very large donations to come into party committees, skirting other strict campaign finance rules.
“They have created so many loopholes that they’ve done almost nothing to actually curb the role of large campaign donations,” Dunlea said. “This is a travesty and an insult to voters in this state.”
“This is not what they told voters they were going to do with their control of both houses of the legislature in the capital — that they were going to kill political dissent in New York state,” he said.
Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Larry Sharpe was in attendance, and while he acknowledged the legal importance, he said the real threat is existential.
“The most important piece here — this has nothing to do with what’s legal or illegal,” said Sharpe. “His Majesty King Andrew (Cuomo) the Second does not care about that. Never has, never will do so. What he’s concerned about is very important — how can he stifle us?”
“What people don’t understand, is that when you don’t have a viable third party, the people who are in charge have no incentive to change,” he continued. “No incentive to get better at all.”
Sharpe believes smaller parties have a big voice in shaping political discussion.
“Think about what happened last (election) cycle,” Sharpe said. “You had (Green Party candidate) Howie Hawkins, you had me, you had people out there talking about things like criminal justice reform, cannabis reform.”
“We were talking about those things, so the governor had to talk about those things,” he continued. “Cynthia Nixon was running. It made him have to think about being the progressive that he thought he was. When he takes (third parties) away, he doesn’t have to. If you notice, after the election, he didn’t do any of the things he said he would.”
“If they get rid of us, they will not have to worry about changing at all,” Sharpe said. “The goal is to change our way of doing things ... they are trying to get rid of our choice, to get rid of our voice.”
“If you are unhappy with whats happening in your world today, the only way to move that needle is more choice,” Sharpe added.
