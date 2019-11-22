ATHENS — Continued stream bank erosion culminated in the closure of Vetter Road earlier this week, but Athens Township Public Works Director Susan Seck says the road should be opened back up today.
Seck got a $3,700 quote from M.R. Dirt for the road repair, but citizen action saved the municipality from a much more costly endeavor.
Heavy soil erosion of the road has led to moving the road away from the stream — a project that the township was going to pursue.
However, due to recent soil collapse, Seck said it would’ve taken weeks to get their equipment moved to the site, which would keep the road closed for quite a while.
“Secrist Lumber is up there and they have to have that road to bring in the wood and take it out,” Seck explained. “We went through a whole process where he allowed us to get an easement on his land, and they — John Johnson, James Secrist and Donny Mattison — brought their excavator in.”
“Johnson supplied some (dump) trucks, and they hauled the whole bank away — that saved the township a lot of money,” she said. “They took hundreds of loads of dirt out the there, so they got it prepared for us.”
For their diligent work, the township is very grateful, she said.
Secrist has attended the last several township meetings, stressing the needed urgency and danger of the deteriorating roadway — and, that it has been a developing problem for years.
“It comes from the fact that the creeks — you can’t clean them anymore,” Seck explained. “It’s hard to keep the water from eroding the banks. The streams take a different path and cut directly in.”
“(The stream) is right at the base of the roadway,” she continued. “The water keeps pounding in there, and you’ve got the clay above the bedrock that starts oozing and slipping.”
Because it takes the stability out, things start sliding, she said.
“It would drop 36 inches when it first started, and we’d take material in, monitor it and then it’d drop six to eight inches,” said Seck. “We’ve been doing this since last July or August.”
Seck said all that fill material has ended up in the creek, making the waterway even smaller.
“Trees continually fall down, that pulls considerable amount of material out of the bank and leaves another void,” she explained. “Water can definitely do a lot of damage.”
Stream bed stabilization work started earlier this week, conducted by M.R. Dirt, with Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s blessing.
Project documents explain that 170 feet of the left (road-side) bank of Orcutt Creek will be rehabilitated with binned block to help maintain the slope and guard against future erosion.
“It’ll be a lot safer coming off that hill; through winter there’s a lot of accidents up there,” Seck said. “Hopefully, we can get some guide rails in there.”
“Our trucks have been going like crazy (today) getting sludge out of there and they’re filling it with rock, putting aggregate over it,” Seck said. “It’s on schedule. We’ll line it with rock and put some (driving surface aggregate) over it.”
“There will but some settling (off the surface),” she said, but the road will have a much better base than normal.
Next year, the township plans to put down the final road surface.
Water-damaged roads cost “an awful lot of money,” Seck added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.