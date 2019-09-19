OWEGO — Tioga County Legislators recently issued a proclamation recognizing September as National Preparedness Month.

Legislators, along with the county’s public health department, urge citizens to prepare thought-out plans for communications, sheltering in place, along with escape strategies, as threats can come in many forms — whether it is a natural disaster, disease outbreak or terrorist attack.

“Community preparedness improves the ability of municipalities and emergency agencies to responde to disasters, secure necessary resources and quickly recover,” legislators said. “Disasters don’t plan ahead, but you can.”

