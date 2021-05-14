ATHENS — The Valley Fireworks Task Force was formed last summer with the goal of curbing the constant use of fireworks in the Valley — and now they are looking for help from local officials.
Task force member Marjorie Ross attended Monday’s Athens Borough Council meeting to ask for support.
Ross noted that one thing the task force is looking for is a uniform fireworks ordinance to be written and used in all municipalities.
“All four municipalities at this point have different and inadequate ordinances regarding fireworks. Our hope would be that effective in the Valley, we could all come together to create a common fireworks ordinance,” Ross said.
“That might not be easy because there’s different needs in each community, but something that (would be) a common ordinance that our police departments, the responders who come when all of us people call them all the time, that they would each have the same information about what’s legal and what’s not legal,” she continued. “I think the ordinances in our communities are hard to understand. There’s an awful lot going on in them about the distance between one house and another if you’re firing off legal or illegal fireworks.”
Ross explained that the entire fireworks issue started back in 2017 when the Pennsylvania Legislature passed a new bill that allowed residents to buy Class C or consumer grade fireworks, which includes firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.
There is a new bill in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives — House Bill 988 — that would rescind the 2017 law, but Ross said that it does not have a ton of support in the legislature.
“Basically what it would do is it would go back to 2017 and rescind the changes that would be made — so we would all be back where we were with ground fireworks,” Ross said.
Ross asked the borough council members to throw their support behind the bill.
“What we’re hoping that you folks would do is that you would adopt a resolution supporting that House bill ... You would contact Tina Pickett and Gene Yaw asking them to please support that House bill, saying that the borough strongly supports it,” Ross said.
“I understand the state’s getting a 12 percent extra tax on the stuff that’s being sold and I understand the need for revenue, too, but lets find it some other way,” Ross added.
Ross explained that the task force is not looking to stop people from enjoying fireworks, but they would like some limitations.
“Nobody here is trying to take away anybody’s fun. I understand the Fourth of July, I remember being a kid and I enjoy the fireworks that we see on the Fourth of July,” Ross said. “Nobody is saying that anything you might draft (shouldn’t) allow them a few days prior, a few days after (the Fourth of July), but they are starting already. They are starting already. It’s just awful to live in a home with someone with PTSD and with a little dog who likes to hide behind the couch.”
Members of the Valley Fireworks Task Force understand that a permanent fix will not happen any time soon, but they believe something as simple as educating residents would help.
“This is not something we’re going to solve this summer — I think we’re in for a summer of hell again, is the only way I can describe it,” she said. “We have to educate the people who are doing it about what it’s doing to people with PTSD and our animals ... The fireworks task force is willing to help with that education. We’ve talked about making a pamphlet or brochure that we would get out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.