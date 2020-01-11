The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported the following recent Bradford County criminal case resolutions:
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT COURT
Joshua Decker, 25, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley to the offenses of Retail Theft, a summary, and Trespassing, also a summary offense and was sentenced to 49 days of incarceration, plus court costs. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Decker for the offenses on June 22, 2019, following investigation of a theft and trespass that occurred in Athens Township.
Janice Vanderpool, 19, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Retail Theft, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $250.00, plus court costs. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Vanderpool for the offense on Oct. 28, 2019, following investigation of an incident that occurred at Walmart.
Alison West, 23, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a summary offense, and was sentenced to fines, plus court costs. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested West for the offense on Aug. 31, 2019, following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township.
James Carr, 28, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr to the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and, Harassment, a summary offense and was sentenced to 21 days, plus court costs. Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carr for the offense on Nov. 24, 2019, following investigation of an assault that occurred in Burlington Township.
William Stern, 35, Athens, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 15 days, plus court costs. Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Stern for the offense on Feb. 14, 2019, following investigation of a possession of a controlled substance that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Walter Reynolds, 32, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and False ID to Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor of the third degree and was sentenced to 90 days, plus court costs. Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Reynolds for the offenses on Nov. 6, 2019, following investigation of a traffic stop that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Michael Reese Kulaga, 28, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to 13 days, plus court costs. Officer Garret Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Reese-Kulaga for the offense on Nov. 18, 2019, following investigation of an assault incident that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Paul Vanderpool, 31, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $100.00, plus court costs. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Vanderpool for the offense on Oct. 26, 2019, following investigation of an assault that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.