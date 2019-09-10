SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Police Department conducted a successful narcotics investigation on Saturday that resulted in the arrest of an Athens woman and a Rochester man and the recovery of $17,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine.
Denise Mae Turner, 47, and Dwayne A. Roberts, 32, were arrested just after 3 a.m. on Saturday morning after they had allegedly sold $2,490 worth of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at an apartment in Sayre.
Turner is facing one count of Manufacture of Controlled Substance Act and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, both third-degree felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving under the influence, both misdemeanors.
Roberts has been charged with felony counts of Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver and Criminal Use of Communication Facility. He also faces a misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance charge.
A confidential informant told Sayre Police that he could purchase methamphetamine from a suspect known as a street name of Littleman, who was later identified as Roberts.
The informant contacted Roberts on a cellular device and arranged the purchase of five ounces for $2,500. A Sayre Police officer monitored the calls and text between the CI and suspect.
According to police, Roberts then informed the informant that he wasn’t coming to Sayre and Turner would be coming to Elmira to “pick up some crack cocaine and Turner would bring the methamphetamine” to the informant.
Turner then called the CI at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday and said she was on her way with Roberts following her to the apartment.
The informant was given pre-recorded bills, and at 2:55 a.m., the suspects would arrive at the apartment. Officers observed two vehicles pull up to the residence.
Once inside, officers heard the informant tell Roberts “that they were short by $10 and only had $2,490,” and Roberts then stated “that’s OK, you will owe me ... you help me and I will help you. I have seven more pounds (of methamphetamine).”
After the suspects left the apartment, an officer retrieved a box of crackers that had a large amount of purported methamphetamine inside.
A traffic stop was then conducted on both vehicles. A small plastic bag containing 10.7 grams of methamphetamine and .7 grams of crack cocaine was recovered from the floorboard where Turner was sitting. Both field tested positive, according to police.
A large amount of U.S. currency — in the exact amount of $2,490 — was found in one of the vehicles. Roberts also had two cell phones and $575, according to police.
A Sayre Police officer detected alcohol on Turner’s breath and conducted field sobriety tests and requested a blood sample.
According to police, there was 171 grams of methamphetamine recovered. The street value is approximately $17,000.
Both Turner and Roberts were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Saturday and sent to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.