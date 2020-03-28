When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the U.S. Army Field Band spring tour, it was decided they would continue to perform, but in a controlled setting and streamed over YouTube and Facebook.
Staff Sergeant Sarah Polinski, who is a Sayre High School graduate, is a member of the Soldier’s Chorus, and has played a key role in the show’s new format, which has changed to a series of daily episodes. Each episode features a variety of musical performances by soldiers.
The Field Band, Soldier’s Chorus, Jazz Ambassadors and Six String Soldiers – who perform folk and bluegrass music — are all featured, as well as other musical performances.
SSG Polinski has become a jack of all trades, performing with the chorus and hosting some of the episodes.
“This past Wednesday, I was the host. We had the Barber Shop Quartet, and we had the Dixieland Band in the studio, rotating in and out,” she said.
Some of the parts of the show are aired live and some are pre-recorded in order to minimize the number of people in the studio at one time.
“We’re wearing a lot of hats right now, because of the virtual virtual series. It’s wonderful,” Polinski said. “So many people are coming together to produce virtual concerts for the American public. We’re having to do lots of different, new challenges, like camera work (and) working with a teleprompter. It’s totally new, but we’re really trying to make it happen so we can give these concerts to our neighbors.”
“We’re producing this music so people can still enjoy and connect with their Army,” she added. “The reception has been overwhelmingly positive.
Next Wednesday, Polinski will be featured in an acapella performance with other members of the chorus.
Polinski began singing at an early age, and earned degrees in music education and vocal performance from Mansfield University.
She said she always wanted to sing in the Soldier’s Chorus, and was inspired by her father, who served in Vietnam.
“I even wrote one of my senior papers about it,” she said.
All of the performers are required to meet all of the qualifications of the Army, including taking the ASVAB and regular PT testing.
The show, titled “We Stand Ready” airs Sunday through Thursday at 1 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Links to the Facebook and YouTube streams can be found on the Army Field Band’s website, armyfieldband.com.
