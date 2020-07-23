SAYRE — Members of the Sayre Borough Police Department were forced to travel over 100 miles per hour early Sunday morning as they chased a Waverly man through Milltown and into New York State before the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a fence.
According to court documents, Frederick James Davidson, 29, admitted to smoking methamphetamine twice in the 24 hours leading up to the chase and crash.
Police first noticed Davidson’s vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla, on Spring Street in Sayre shortly after midnight as it crossed the center line twice and had a faulty muffler. Police attempted to pull Davidson over after he turned onto Cayuta Street without a turn signal, but his vehicle sped up to around 60 miles per hour as he continued down the center of the road.
After turning onto Shepard Road, the Toyota was clocked at around 90 miles per hour, and then exceeded 100 miles per hour once the chase continued on Route 17C in New York state. Davidson led police over various roads to Route 96 before attempting to turn right onto Tuttle Hill Road in the Town of Candor and crashing through a section of wooden fence.
Police said Davidson was sweating profusely and speaking extremely fast when they approached him. He was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital by Spencer EMS due to his elevated blood pressure and pulse.
He was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, reckless driving, summary maximum speed limits, summary driving without a license, summary driving unregistered vehicle, and summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Davidson was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.
