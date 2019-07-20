Gold for Guthrie Hospice raises over $32K

SAYRE — The 17th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament raised over $32,000 for hospice care. The event was held on June 21 at the Club at Shepard Hills in Waverly, N.Y.
More than 100 local sponsors and donors contributed to this year’s event including title sponsor, William’s Toyota of Sayre, Sayre Health Care Center, Keck’s Food Service, Stevens & Lee, The Star-Gazette, The Sayre American Legion Post 283 and Gannon Associates Insurance, who took first place in the tournament.
The tournament raises funds for Guthrie Hospice to enhance and support hospice programs and services, as well as offset the expenses related to caring for low-income patients.
The tournament has raised over $490,000 since it began in 2002. Guthrie Hospice provides end of life services for patients and their families throughout the region as well as bereavement services in the community. Services are provided to all who request them, regardless of their ability to pay.
A huge thank you to all the sponsors, donors, teams and staff who took part in this year’s event.
Visit www.guthrie.org/golf-for-hospice to see details about the 2020 tournament when they are available!
