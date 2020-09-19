TIOGA CENTER — With the first full week of school coming to a close, Tioga Central School District Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton said things have gone very well.
“They have gone better than I could have hoped,” he said. “All of the hours of planning since last March by the administrative team, the directors, the operations team, teachers, bus drivers. Everyone has just done an amazing job.”
The district’s first day of school was Friday, September 11.
“Like any opening day, you’re always sort of on pins and needles,” Hamilton said. “It was incredibly smooth, even with all the things we had to put in place because of the pandemic.”
“I couldn’t be happier,” he added.
Students are attending school in person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, students learn remotely while the buildings are cleaned.
Parents are asked to screen children before they leave, and students that take the bus need a “screening ticket” to get on.
According to Hamilton, 84.7 percent of students are attending school in person, and he anticipates that number to increase soon as virtual learners return.
“Many of those families are now starting to contact us saying their kids are ready to come on to campus,” he said. “I think they just wanted to see how the beginning of school went.”
Hamilton added that he expects some students to remain in distance learning for the whole year for a variety of reasons, especially health.
For the students that returned in person and their families, the first week of school has been an adjustment, though Hamilton said there have not been any problems.
“They just picked up on this like it is what we have always been doing,” he said.
“Parent feedback has been very great,” he added.
The teachers agree that students have done a good job adjusting to the new environment.
“I’ve had many staff members and teachers tell me they were very happy with how smooth things have gone, especially how well the kids have acclimated to the things they have to do,” Hamilton said.
Students are required to wear masks when moving throughout the building and hallways can only be used in one direction. Middle and high school students also carry barriers with them throughout the day.
Hamilton said there have been no issues regarding masks.
“We’ve arranged in most situations that when kids are at their desk they do not have to wear a mask,” he explained. “In some classes we don’t have barriers in place, so they have to wear their masks for most of the period.”
So far, the biggest issue has been transportation, though Hamilton said that is not unusual, even under normal circumstances.
“Transportation always takes about a week to get evened out,” he said. “Each day we’ve been getting better.”
Looking ahead, Hamilton expects the success of the first week to be sustained.
However, the district is relying on the community to do its part in keeping the COVID-19 infection rate low.
“My biggest concern is making sure that the community infection rate stays below one percent,” Hamilton said.
“The safety of the kids here at school is directly related to the safety of the community as a whole. So if the community infection rate starts to climb, that will impact us here. I hope that everyone in (the community) can do what they need to do … to keep that community spread as low as possible.”
