BRADFORD COUNTY — The American Rescue Plan President Joe Biden signed into law will be bringing some serious coin to Bradford County and local New York municipalities.
Sayre is the big winner among Bradford County municipalities with an estimated $530,526 in aid earmarked for the borough. South Waverly will receive $99,263 and Litchfield should see $128,430.
Athens Township is in line for $501,557 in aid with Athens Borough to see $315,290 in aid.
Around the county, North Towanda, Towanda Borough and Towanda Township will divvy up $495,131 with the borough taking in the lion’s share at $277,819. The aid Wysox is expected to receive is $162,045.
Out of Bradford County’s 11.7-million dollar aid package, Troy Township is set for $162,242 and Troy Borough should receive $121,904; Canton Township should get $206,832 and Canton Borough should see $183,993; while Wyalusing Township is expecting $120,718 and Wyalusing Borough is set for $54,872.
The package includes $350 billion in aid designed to replenish tax revenue collections that decreased during the pandemic so states and local governments can pay employees and take care of core services. That said, the money’s use is discretionary.
Across the border in New York, Tioga County’s share is said to be $ 9.349 million separate from what the municipalities receive. That money, as is the rest, is unrestricted to do with it as the county wishes.
Waverly’s share of Plan money is $767,204, and the package total for the Town of Barton totals $1,558,615.
Half of that money should be received in the next 60 days with the other half to be doled out next year as municipalities continue to recover from the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
