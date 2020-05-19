An article that appeared in the Saturday, May 16 edition of the Morning Times incorrectly stated that 19 of the 20 deaths related to the coronavirus in Tioga County took place at the Elderwood Assisted Living Facility. Those deaths were actually from the Elderwood skilled nursing facility, which is completely separate from the Assisted Living Facility. The Elderwood Assisted Living Facility has no cases of the coronavirus. The Times regrets the error.

