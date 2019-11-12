Bradford County Historical Society president Henry G. Farley opened the meeting congratulating Margaret Gaitings Walsh on completing 25 years as a trustee of the society.
At the November meeting of the Bradford County historical Society, Matt Carl, Curator/Manager, reported that he met recently with representatives from Energy Transfer and The Pennsylvania Game Commission to travel across Barclay mountain and review the route of the pipeline through Carbon Run and Barclay.
Henry Farley and Matt Carl met with the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition regarding the 67 Women 67 County display that the group will be showcasing at the museum in May of 2020. The tour of historic buildings in Troy organized by David Lennington was very successful, St John’s Roman Catholic Church, C&N Bank, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Troy Presbyterian and First Baptist churches were the focus of the tour with a break for lunch and a tour of the new Troy Historical Society Museum building in the former VanDyne Oil building.
The textile and court records projects are moving along nicely with the arrival of archival boxes for the projects. Matt added a new form of payment to the society website a digital membership application which will enable new members the ability to pay through Stripe.
The society assisted with the opening of the Dandy Mini Mart (Piollet Mansion) in Wysox. Henry Farley did a presentation on the Piollet family that showcased the important role this family played in the development of Bradford County.
Matt Carl brought all the audio-visual equipment necessary for the presentation from the museum to the site and set it up and tore it down. There were many requests for the program to be presented again, so it was decided to open the Friday Night at the Museum series on May 15, 2020 with Farley’s presentation on the Piollet family.
Carl further reported that we had an incident at the museum where a patron removed two of our family files. Family files are letters, newspaper clippings, photographs, and research that has been done by the society for many years, the files are available for researchers to make it easier for them to make connections with their family history. The files are very important to the society and we were quite shocked when it was noticed that the files were gone.
The society monitors the building with a camera system, and we were able to show the individual leaving the building with the files. Matt called Sherriff C.J. Walters who contacted the perpetrator and had the files brought to his office and returned to the museum. A big thank you to Sheriff Walters. The individual is permanently banned from the Bradford County Museum.
Carl also reported that we had 936 website users for the period. Our Facebook now has 1,419 members and our Twitter page has 77 followers. There were eight new members during the period. There were 134 visitors to the museum this period.
Our annual Membership appeal is now in progress we continue to receive donations weekly from our membership and local businesses and organizations. The board has the responsibility of raising funds needed to run and maintain the museum and donations to the appeal help the society to keep programs and admission to the museum free.
In the publications report, Henry Farley announced that the annual book sale will be held December 1 and December 4, 2019. There is a new book to be featured this year at the sale.
Margaret Walsh, chairperson of the nominating committee, presented the slate of officers for 2020 to be elected at the December meeting of the society. The nominations are President Henry G. Farley, Sayre, Vice President J. Kelsey Jones, Mosherville, Secretary Rita Carey, Camptown, Treasurer, Buddy Crockett, Athens Township and Corresponding Secretary, Sue Roy, Wysox Township. There were no nominations from the floor so the announced slate with be voted on in December.
Henry Farley, Editor of the Settler announced that the November issue was mailed on October 31. This issue tells the story of the Lehigh Valley Railroad strike of 1893.
Under correspondence a thankyou note was read from Matt Carl for his designation as Historian of the Year.
Under New Business, the one hundred and fiftieth anniversary of the society in 2020 was discussed. The society was founded in 1870 as a foster child of the Bradford County Medical Society meeting in the beginning in the court room of the courthouse. The rotating exhibit room will feature the history of our society next year. We are one of the oldest historical societies in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Denise Golden Library Clerk reported that there were 88 registered library patron and 89 volunteer hours logged for September and October.
Recent gifts to the society are: Collection of genealogies compiled by the late Kenneth Carnwright: Randall, Cease, McIntosh, Kiff, Smith, Goldsmith, Landon & Carnwright families; given by his wife Marcy Carnwright, Canton. Glass medicine bottle, tin trunk brought from Ireland by Patrick Cashin, doll bed, wooden butter churn and a piece of silk from the Towanda silk mill; given by Kay Fulmer, Wysox. Bound volume of Bradford Reporter newspaper, 1864-1866, wooden doll highchair and box of shoe repair tools, all from the Schrader family of W. Franklin; given by Tom and Nancy Schrader Reed, Binghamton, NY. Wilt family bible, given by Sally Wilt Burkman, Newtown, PA. Collection of postcards from Anna Leljedal; given by her grandson Gregory Smith Wood, Rome. “Daniel Dobbins, Frontier Mariner”, by Robert D. Illisevice, given by Albert Oldroyd, Bloomsburg, Pa. E. Smithfield Cheese box, Sayre Electric Company papers, WWI sheet music, “Over There”, misc. postcards, given by Ralph Saggiomo, Sayre. Book manuscripts and archival material from the extensive lifelong pursuit of Sarah Millard Dieffenback;given by Lois Pardoe, New Albany. A large collection of local business memorabilia collected by Nelson Lundy long time Wysox businessman; given by his daughter Karen Bauer, Christiansburg, Va. Watkins, Hoyt Family Bible, Greens landing ledger, given by Larry Cole, Milan. Powell U. M. Church memorial book and guest book, given by the Monroeton U. M. Church. Collection of ledgers and photos for the Monroeton Powell area, given by Brian Elliott, Towanda. News clippings, maps, photos ad memorabilia, given by Ellen Maryott, Towanda. Dachau, WWII concentration camp booklet, given by Joseph Wilkinson, S. Waverly, A large collection (all pertaining to the Irish Chapel on the Hill in Ridgebury) of photos, booklets, commemorative book done for the 150th anniversary of the Irish Chapel, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church wooden building block, given by Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst, Chemung, N.Y.
Volunteers recently completed surname searches for Tracy, Furman, Trumbull and Wooster. Volunteers have also done scrapbook abstracting, yard work and refreshments for events.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail at 109 Pine Street in Towanda. The research library is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Exhibits are closed for the winter unless a tour is arranged through the manager.
