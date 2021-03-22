WAVERLY — The Valley has long been blessed with strong recreation departments with different emphases and methods.
At Waverly, Recreation Director Dave Shaw III has integrated the Rec. department with Waverly Central Schools to the benefit of both.
The last year has been a challenge, to be sure. Last summer, Waverly Summer Rec. was limited to 50 kids.
The Rec. department, though, has kept on plugging. From 7-on-7 football in the fall with players from Waverly, Watkins Glen, Tioga, S-VE, Maine-Endwell, Delhi and Dryden, to name a few, to the upcoming Ponytail Softball league season the Rec. department has remained active.
“We worked with the school district to make sure that anyone who was interested in doing a program — whether it was volleyball or whatever — we would sponsor anything they needed to get workouts in,” said Shaw, adding that Waverly football coach Jason Miller and soccer coach Eric Ryck volunteered their time for an hour a day so that kids who wanted to get a structured workout in could do so. “That was open to any kids from seventh through 12th, whether you were a football player, soccer player or were involved in any sport you weren’t allowed to play, you were able to at least go over and get some workouts at the stadium. That was a bonus.
“As (Waverly Superintendent Dr.) Eric (Knolles) said, ‘it’s community and kids. That’s all the counts.’ Basketball and wrestling seasons were cut short and football’s playing a six-game season, so whatever we can do enhance the lives of the kids here at Waverly, that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
Shaw said that Rec.’s programs have been well attended.
“Our numbers are great for 2020 in all the programs we had — cross country, football, basketball and softball — we had over 2,000 kids. Some are doing more than one activity, but 72 percent of the kids at Waverly participate in one of our programs.”
Of course, no youth football programs had anything going on in the fall.
“Here at Waverly, we had 100 kids playing 7-on-7 flag football every Sunday for eight weeks,” said Shaw. “Not only did we have kids from Waverly, we also had kids from Sayre and Athens. That was a benefit for all the kids in the Valley.”
Between village officials and the Rec. Department, if the school can’t function and run something the village will do something for them.
“The school works well with us,” said Shaw. “They use our fields for baseball and softball. I use the stadium for football and the gyms for basketball so it’s just shared services. Whatever they can’t do we’re able to do.”
As is the case at Sayre, the Waverly Rec. Department does more than just youth athletics. Field trips are a highlight of the Summer Rec. season.
“They have five or six held trips, they go bowling, they go swimming at least two times a week, we have arts and crafts, they go to the library, we have the pet show, and they get a free breakfast and a free lunch. Typically, on our field trips we go to Watkins Glen State Park, Robert Treman State Park, Harris Hill, to the Air Museum; we’ve gone to Corning to the one-room school house, we go to Mt. Pishah, we’re gone to Animal Adventure Land in Harpursville, we’ve gone to the Ross Park Zoo, Discovery World, Newtown Battlefield where descendants of people who lived there back in the day come in to teach the kids about the lives that the people lived — typically we do six of those a year. “
They also have a safety day where the Waverly Police, Tioga County Sheriffs and N.Y. State Police come in with the K-9 units,” said Shaw. “The greatest benefit is one-on-one interaction with law enforcement.”
And recreation isn’t just for the youth. Waverly also has a senior recreation component and another for adults.
“We had art students come over and teach our seniors art,” said Shaw. “Seniors also went to the school to work on technology with some of the kids at school. We have a pretty good senior group. They made — I can’t tell you how many — masks back in March at Elderwood and some of the manors here in the Valley for anyone who needed masks.”
Waverly Rec. also has adult basketball, horseshoes, flag football, three-on three basketball tournaments, a co-ed softball league and — on Monday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — lap swims for adults.
The Waverly Rec. Department is also responsible for the parks in the village, including East Waverly, Waverly Glen, Muldoon Park, the Mini Park on Broad Street, Palmer Park, Pershing Park, Shepard Park and the Community Center at Village Hall. That list covers five pavilions, a baseball field, two softball fields, a basketball court, horseshoe pits, playgrounds, picnic tables with grills and more. It’s a full load.
One of the projects the Rec. department is most proud of is the Glen project.
“The Glen project is on an upswing,” Shaw said, noting that they’re building a stage at the Glen with seating for 75 and will be holding five editions of their summer concert series there in addition to five at the event’s regular Muldoon Park home.
Of course, some things had to be curtailed in 2020, but Shaw and company have done everything they have been able to do to have as normal a year as possible and are expecting another well-attended summer to come.
