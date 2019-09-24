Lawrence W. Nigh and Linda G. Nigh to Lucas Loxley and Marcy Loxley of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $330,500.
Thomas H. Jackson and Debra L. Jackson to Steven R. Jackson and Angela J. Jackson of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $48,000.
Leroy L. Mast Jr. and Lucy D. Mast to Jonathan Jacques of LeRaysville for property in Pike Township for $119,000.
Diane M. Umstead Co-executor, David A. Klein Co-executor, Lee A. Klein Co-executor and Floyd R. Klein Estate to Lee A. Klein of Troy for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Susan B. Mesaros to Michael S. Derstine and Andrea Derstine of Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania, for property in Herrick Township for $55,000.
James L. Calkins and Donna M. Calkins to Ryan Kreykenbohn of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $75,000.
Robert M. Reeves and Marcy Mae Reeves to Jamison Reeves of Sayre for property in Ulster Township for $1.
John R. Ekenstierna and Bobbi K. Ekenstierna to Zachary Ekensteirna and Victoria Cendrowski of Towanda for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Borough of South Waverly and South Waverly Borough to Peter M. Yanuzzi and Maureen Yanuzzi of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $750.
Darrell L. Pitcher and Mary L. Pitcher to Rodney B. Grasse and Luanne K. Grasse of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, for property in Warren Township for $56,227.50.
Brian W. Eli and Megan M. Eli to Oliver F. Young and Wendy J. Young of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $180,000.
Donald P. Hoffman Sr. and Sandra Hoffman to Donald P. Hoffman and Donna B. Hoffman of Walnutport, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $64,432.
Housing and Urban Development and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Scott A. Ingerick and Robin E. Ingerick of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $38,350.
South Creek Township and Township of South Creek to Richard R. Lathrop and Rebecca L. Lathrop of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $7,135.
Michele S. Snell to Gregory C. Oravec of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $132,500.
Tina M. Lasco and George Lasco to Mark Bowen and Capitola Y. Bowen of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $174,300.
Ruth L. Driesbaugh, Patricia M. Barrowcliff (POA) and Lenora J. Lantz (POA) to Richard K. Eberly and Cassandra L. Gonzalez of York, Pennsylvania, for property in Ulster Township for $82,000.
Susan Barry Administratrix DBNCTA, Richard Barry Estate, Herbert Barry Estate and Susan Barry Administratrix to Teake W. Yeager and Amber A. Yeager of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $30,000.
Terri L. Packard, Ernest W. Kueffner, David S. Packard and Charity C. Packard to Amy P. Kneller and Eric R. Kneller of Troy for property in Troy Township for $1.
Theresa Field to Brian Towner and Nicole K. Chilson of Rome for property in Windham Township for $155,000.
Jack Swingle and Amy Swingle to Melissa Witherow of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $180,000.
