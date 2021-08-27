Waverly Lions annual book sale returns this weekend
Buy Now

Pictured from the left are Richard Maslin of Waverly UMC, Lions Director Larry Ward, Waverly Free Library’s Executive Director Chris Brewster, and Lions Director Larry Parks.

 Erik Berggren/Morning Times

WAVERLY — Members of the Waverly Lions Club and Waverly United Methodist Church have been busy preparing for their annual used book sale.

The sale will take place today and tomorrow in the Waverly United Methodist Church, located at 158 Chemung Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The annual event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and Lions Director Larry Ward believes that hiatus has caused the number of book donations to increase.

“We didn’t have this last year, so I think a lot of people have given us two years of books,” Ward said. “I think the library did too.”

Richard Maslin, of the Waverly UMC mens group, said they’ve been storing a number of books for a while in anticipation of the event.

Ward and the other organizers aren’t sure of exactly how long the Lions have been hosting the books sale, but they estimate that it has been around a decade at least.

“It’s a pretty good service to the community,” said Ward, noting that the proceeds will be divided between the Waverly Free Library and the church’s mens group. “We used to use it as a partial fundraiser for the Lions ... but the Lions came into a reasonable amount of money a few years ago so we just divide it between the Methodist men and the library.”

Ward indicated that they never sell books for more than a dollar a piece, but the sales add up to a substantial fundraising effort bringing in “anywhere from $1,200 to a couple thousand dollars.”

Waverly Free Library’s Executive Director Chris Brewster shared his appreciation of both the Lions and the church.

“We really appreciate all the effort that the groups go to to put on a great book sale for the community,” said Brewster. “It really helps us out a lot.”

Load comments