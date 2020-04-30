OWEGO — The COVID-19 death toll in Tioga County has increased to 10, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.
According to Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey, all of the deaths have been at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
“It is with great sorrow to report there have been four additional deaths associated with Elderwood Nursing Home from Sunday, April 26 through today,” Sauerbrey said. “We believe there may be some delay in the reporting from Elderwood to Tioga County Public Health Department to allow them time to notify the families. Tioga County continues to partner with Elderwood and will continue to support them during this difficult time.”
The total number of confirmed cases in Tioga County is now at 98, with 30 of those cases ending with recoveries.
There are now 77 people in mandatory quarantine in Tioga County.
In Chemung County, there have been 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Over half of the cases have ended in recovery, while there are three people currently hospitalized, and the death toll remains at one.
Over 305,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 23,000 have died, accounting for over one third of coronavirus deaths in the United States.
In Pennsylvania, the latest report from the Department of Health noted that Bradford County added one confirmed case and now sits at 29.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county remains at two.
Pennsylvania now has 44,366 cases of coronavirus with 2,195 deaths related to the virus, according to the Department of Health.
