ATHENS — A benefit dinner and raffle will be held on Saturday for the family of Andy Kraft, who passed away unexpectedly in January.
The spaghetti dinner will also feature raffles and a DJ. The benefit will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Greater Valley Assembly of God at 104 South Main Street in Athens.
“This benefit is to help ease the financial burden that’s fallen on this family ... All proceeds will help with his final expenses. Please come out and show your support,” a flyer for the event said.
The cost for the event will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Pre-orders are available up until Friday for $8. Delivery to the hospital and immediate area will be available. Pick-ups and deliveries will start at 1 p.m.
To place dinner orders go to www.paypal.me/andybenefit. After making payment, send name, phone number, order, pick up or delivery and the hour you would like your dinner to autumnwalters20@gmail.com. Please include a screenshot of your payment.
The basket raffle drawing will be held at 6 p.m. You do not have to be present to win. A 50-50 raffle will be held every hour and you have to be present to win the 50-50.
Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation can do so at the Guthrie Federal Credit Union under the Benefit for Andrew Kraft account.
