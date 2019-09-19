TIOGA — Tioga Central School District Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton updated the school board Wednesday on several items as students and staff continue to settle into the new school year.
Particularly, Hamilton explained that an emerging trend in terms of workforce development in school districts is some form of combination of technology and agriculture.
“What we’re hearing now at different, varying levels of education is that all jobs are tech jobs,” he said. “We know that there are struggles, especially in rural areas, in workforce development at the education level.
“But now we’re seeing a merging of sorts between technology and trades,” Hamilton continued. “For example, companies want new employees to know about the software programs that are now installed in new agriculture products. So we want to do more into looking at connecting technology and our agriculture class. Because there are tons of jobs available.”
In other district news, Hamilton reminded the board of the upcoming Harvest Day Celebration, which is slated to kick off at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the district’s garden.
Additionally, the district received a $500 donation from the Valley’s Encounter Church as part of The Choice Radio’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign. The donation will be used to purchase supplies for the elementary school.
