The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce has been trying to help local businesses through their Valley Gift Certificate Blitz program.
The program allows customers to purchase $25 gift certificates and designate which Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce business they would like to use it at. The GVCC then will send that money directly to the business and the Valley Economic Development Association will match that amount, according to a press release from the Chamber.
Customers will receive a printed Valley Gift Certificate in the mail and can redeem it when your business is “back in business.” These certificates will only be valid at the business name the customer purchased for and only for the amount purchased.
“The Chamber felt it was important to have our businesses benefit from the program now in disbursing the funds directly to the business owner rather than collecting the funds later once the patron visited their business,” Chamber President Sue Williams said. “Now, more than ever, the business community needs support. Our hope is to encourage customers to support local businesses by purchasing Valley Gift Certificates and that this initiative will provide companies with much needed revenue.”
The program has been promoted through the GVCC Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/Greater-Valley Chamber-of-Commerce and has a direct link to the group’s website for sales. There are over 80 businesses that accept Valley Gift Certificates. The complete list can be found on their Facebook Page.
“The Valley Gift Certificate program has been around for several years and has kept over $782,000 in the Valley businesses since it started. The business accepting them must be a Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce member and agree to accept the certificates. This is one of the many benefits of supporting your local chamber with membership,” said GVCC Executive Director Eleanor Hill.
The promotion will run through Tuesday, June 30, according to the press release.
“The matched donation (up to $500 per business) will be paid by VEDA directly to the business ... $5,675 have already been sold and have benefited 34 businesses. Payments will be taken via PayPal for your Valley Gift Certificate. Promotion to buy ends Tuesday June 30, 2020. Double Promotion ends when we have reached our $10,000 match,” the press release said. “Any questions, please don’t hesitate to call the Chamber office at 607-249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.”
