Historical society hosting Oktoberfest

SAYRE — The second floor of the Sayre Historical Society will be transformed into a Bavarian Beer Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. when Oktoberfest will be celebrated with craft beer, tasty food and smooth jazz music.
The event will feature local beer tastings courtesy of Bluestone Brewery and Lane’s Beverage as well as delicious food from Blackburn 1897. Live music will be provided by Jesse Bennett, Brian Murphy and Dave Arenius. Admission is $10 and proceeds will benefit the Sayre Historical Society.
According to tradition, the original Oktoberfest was the occasion for a wedding celebration between Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810. Multiple days of drinking were accompanied by feasting and horse races.
The historical society is also planning its first team trivia event on Sunday, October 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Sayre VFW on W. Lockhart Street.
Prizes will be $120 for first place, $75 for second place and $60 for third place. A variety of unique baskets donated by local businesses will also be raffled. Proceeds will benefit the Sayre Historical Society.
Admission will be $10 per person with a maximum of six players per team. Chris Davis will be handling the trivia host duties.
Food will be available courtesy of the historical society and the VFW will be open for a cash bar.
The Sayre Historical Society is a non-profit historic preservation organization that receives funding from the Bradford County United Way and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
