Small businesses and most non-profits are eligible to apply for low-interest loans to help get through the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
They may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. These Small Business Administration economic disaster loans are provided directly through the U.S. Treasury, not through a bank or other entity.
The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for non-profits. All applicants must have a physical presence in New York State. The expanded EIDL loan program also offers up to a $10,000 emergency cash advance that may not need to be paid back.
The easy to apply website for this loan is https://covid19relief.sba.gov/
Free assistance is available to answer your questions and guide you through the loan process. A toll-free customer service center can be reached at 800-659-2955 or by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers across New York State are also among the resources available to help, including the IBERO-Waverly EAC. Local calls may be made to Donna Scrivens at (607) 249-6193 or by email at dkscrivens@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.