HARRISBURG — The latest numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health show Bradford County with 41 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.
That number has remained steady since it increased to 41 on Thursday. There have been two deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.
The Department of Health confirmed Sunday that there are 623 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 62,234. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The state reported that there have been 4,418 total deaths related to the virus, an increase of 15 new deaths.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 270,670 patients who have tested negative to date. In Bradford County, there have 1,042 negative tests.
Across the border in New York, there have been 122 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tioga County. That is an increase of one case since Friday.
There have been 20 deaths related to the virus, including 19 at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
There have been 47 recoveries in Tioga County.
In Chemung County, there have been 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with three deaths related to the virus.
The county has seen 74 individuals recover from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.