TOWANDA — Every year beginning Oct. 15 and ending Dec. 7, the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period takes place. The coverage and costs of Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare health plans, known as Advantage Plans, can change from year to year, and this is an opportunity for Medicare beneficiaries to review any changes, and choose the coverage that will best suit their needs.
The APPRISE program, Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, has counselors available to Medicare beneficiaries for assistance with plan comparisons, helping to ensure individuals’ insurance and prescription drug plan needs will be met in in the coming year.
During the AOEP, the APPRISE program will be holding open enrollment events. Appointments at these events are free, confidential, unbiased, and open to all Medicare beneficiaries. Appointments are necessary to attend, and can be made by calling 1-800-982-4346.
Events will be held at the Bradford County Area Agency on Aging office at 220 Main Street, Unit 2 in Towanda on October 28, November 4, November 18, December 2.
On October 24, October 31, November 8, November 14, and November 26 events will be held at Representative Tina Pickett’s office located at 106 W. Packer Avenue in Sayre.
Additional dates and appointment times will be available. For more information or to schedule an appointment for a plan review, call your local B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. office at 1-800-982-4346.
The APPRISE program and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the United Way of Susquehanna County, the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County, and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners.
