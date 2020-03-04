VAN ETTEN — The Van Etten-Spencer VFW Post 8139 is looking to form an additional veterans’ service organization.
For over 75 years, AMVETS — American Veterans — has sponsored numerous programs that not only assist veterans, but serve the country and its citizens through numerous programs.
Membership is open to anyone who honorably served, or is serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves.
Founded in 1944 and chartered by an act of Congress, the AMVETS organization has more than 250,000 members nationwide. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors.
The organization also has a Ladies Auxiliary, Sons of AMVETS, and AMVET Riders organizations that can be formed after the main post has been established.
The Ladies Auxiliary works closely with the post on programs to help veterans while Sons of AMVETS works closely with post members to support veterans returning from deployment.
Two meetings will be held in order to answer questions and gauge interest: Monday, March 9 and Monday, March 23, both at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8139 located at 3639 Wyncoop Creek Rd. in Van Etten.
