TROY — These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection recently.
Fiction: The 20th Victim by James Patterson
To Wake the Giant by Jeff Shaara
Fair Warning by Michael Connelly
Camino Winds by John Grisham
Hideaway by Nora Roberts
If It Bleeds by Stephen King
Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner
Masked Prey by John Sandford
Non Fiction: The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill… by Erik Larson
John Adams Under Fire by Dan Abrams
Reign of Injustice by David M. Beers
Christian fiction: The Way of Love by Tracie Peterson
If I Were You by Lynn Austin
Unveiling the Past by Kim Vogel Sawyer
On a Coastal Breeze by Suzanne Woods Fisher
DVDs: Knives Out with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Jamie Lee Curtis
Frozen 2 (animated) with Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad
Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie and Rosie Perez
The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, and Bradley Whitford
Onward (animated) with Tom Holland and Chris Pratt
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac
1917 with Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay
Just Mercy with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson
Jumanji: The Next Lever with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart
Jojo Rabbit with Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell
These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.