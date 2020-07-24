TROY — These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection recently.

Fiction: The 20th Victim by James Patterson

To Wake the Giant by Jeff Shaara

Fair Warning by Michael Connelly

Camino Winds by John Grisham

Hideaway by Nora Roberts

If It Bleeds by Stephen King

Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner

Masked Prey by John Sandford

Non Fiction: The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill… by Erik Larson

John Adams Under Fire by Dan Abrams

Reign of Injustice by David M. Beers

Christian fiction: The Way of Love by Tracie Peterson

If I Were You by Lynn Austin

Unveiling the Past by Kim Vogel Sawyer

On a Coastal Breeze by Suzanne Woods Fisher

DVDs: Knives Out with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Jamie Lee Curtis

Frozen 2 (animated) with Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie and Rosie Perez

The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, and Bradley Whitford

Onward (animated) with Tom Holland and Chris Pratt

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac

1917 with Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay

Just Mercy with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson

Jumanji: The Next Lever with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart

Jojo Rabbit with Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell

These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!

