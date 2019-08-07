Drug possession
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Erin man is facing possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia charges following an incident that occurred at the Dandy Mini Mart on White Wagon Road in Athens Township on Aug. 4.
According to township police, Thomas A. Matlack, 40, was charged after officers allegedly observed him in his vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine.
Matlack was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley in remanded to Bradford County Jail in lieu of $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Hurley for Aug. 13.
Simple assault
ATHENS BOROUGH — A 49-year-old Athens man is facing simple assault and harassment charges following an incident that occurred at a Pine Street residence in Athens Borough on July 13.
According to borough police, Stanley Allen Wright was charged after he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the chest and dragged her throughout the house and over a concrete patio during a dispute.
Wright is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 10 for a preliminary hearing.
Retail theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Elmira woman is facing charges following an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart on May 16.
According to township police, Heidi Nicole Benjamin, 32, was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy — all first grade misdemeanors.
Police said Benjamin was charged after she and another woman allegedly filled a storage tote with over $500 worth of merchandise and exited the store without paying for the items.
Benjamin was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Hurley for Aug. 20.
