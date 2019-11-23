Kicking off Thanksgiving with a trot

SAYRE — An annual Valley tradition celebrates its 13th year on Thursday as the Sayre Turkey Trot 5K will once again kick off in front of the Sayre Theatre on Thanksgiving morning.
Hundreds of runners and walkers dressed in all the fixings will pack the streets that morning to celebrate Thanksgiving and benefit the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which assists patients with the financial burdens that come with fighting a cancer diagnosis.
“The proceeds from the Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot will help more than 60 patients in active treatment with a cancer diagnosis pay their household expenses,” said Nichole Cocco, Guthrie Special Event and Annual Giving Officer. “We are so thankful for the many community sponsors and hundreds of runners that come together to help make this event a success for those who rely on the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund.”
Presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, the event already has 700 runners registered, with over 100 more expected on race day — making it the largest race in Bradford County.
Registration for the event will be available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, as well as from 8 to 9:30 a.m. the morning of the race.
The USA track and Field-certified course will take runners and walkers through the flat streets of Sayre and Athens Boroughs starting at 10 a.m., and a kids’ fun run will kick off at 9:30 a.m.
Awards and prizes will be given to the winners of the race as well as the winners of each age category. More information is available at www.sayreturkeytrot.com.
