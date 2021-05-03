The numbers of COVID-19 cases and vaccinated residents are still steadily rising throughout the Twin Tiers.
The number of confirmed cases in Bradford County has risen by 103 over the last week, for a new total of 4,715 since March of last year. An additional 22 new probable cases brings that figure up to 957, for a combined total of confirmed and probable in the range of 5,672.
There have been two more deaths in the county this week from complications due to COVID-19, for a county total of 88.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) area still holds the highest case count in the county, sitting at 999 confirmed and 97 probable as of Sunday night. Athens (18810) holds the second most with 612 confirmed and 69 probable.
Bradford County’s fully vaccinated population continues to rise, with another 1,316 county residents becoming fully vaccinated over the last seven days. This brings the new total to 12,503 out of 60,323 residents. Another 15,317 residents await the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Six other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 200 confirmed cases since last March: Towanda has had 577 confirmed and 161 probable; Troy shows 444 confirmed and 52 probable; Canton has had 299 confirmed and 52 probable; Wyalusing has 274 confirmed and 64 probable; Gillett shows 255 confirmed and 42 probable; and Rome has had 207 confirmed cases and 34 probable.
The number of cases in Tioga County, Pa. has risen by 26 in the last week, bringing the county’s total confirmed case number to 2,422. Another 449 cases are probable, an increase of 20 in seven days. One more death in the county brings that figure up to 104.
The county’s number of fully vaccinated residents has risen to 9,400 out of 40,591, an increase of 835 over the past week. Another 11,920 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has had 672 confirmed cases and 106 probable; Mansfield shows 311 confirmed and 59 probable. Cases in Westfield still sit below the 200 mark, with 177 confirmed and 26 probable.
Across the border in New York, Tioga County’s total number of confirmed cases is 3,641. The county has not reported any new cases, but the number of active cases has gone down from 110 to 86, and the county’s COVID-19 death toll has gone up from 74 to 75 in the last week.
Out of the county’s 48,560 residents, 13,409 are fully vaccinated, an increase of 1,363 since last week. Another 3,338 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Chemung County’s confirmed cases has risen to 7,262, an increase of 105 in seven days. The Town of Chemung has had 227 cases — an increase of four since last week — while cases from Van Etten still sit at 74.
There are only 10 active cases in the county, a decrease of 14 since last week. The county’s death toll remains at 90.
Of the county’s 83,456 residents, 25,598 have now been fully vaccinated. That’s an increase of 1,383 from a week ago. Another 4,271 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
