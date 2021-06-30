SAYRE — While the mask mandate has been lifted in Pennsylvania, face coverings are still required in health care facilities like Guthrie.
“While we are encouraged that Pennsylvania and other states across the country have discontinued certain masking requirements, Guthrie continues its commitment to protecting patients, visitors and staff by requiring masking in all of its facilities in both New York and Pennsylvania. Guthrie’s continued masking requirements are in accordance with current CDC guidelines which encourage masking in healthcare facilities,” a press release from Guthrie said.
Guthrie will continue to reevaluate its policy, according to Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone.
“To help keep everyone in our hospitals safe, all patients, visitors, and staff — whether they have been vaccinated or not — must continue wearing masks. We will continue to reevaluate this policy as new information becomes available regarding infection prevention evidence and changing disease dynamics,” Scalzone said.
“Guthrie appreciates the community’s continued cooperation with this important public health measure,” the health care group said in the press release.
