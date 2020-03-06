APALACHIN — The body of a missing 37-year-old Glen Aubrey woman was found by New York State Troopers Thursday afternoon alongside state Route 17 in Apalachin.
Police identified the female as Casie Weese, who had been missing since Sunday morning.
Weese was located by troopers in a wooded area between state Route 434 and state Route 17 eastbound, between Apalachin and Vestal.
The cause and manner of death is under investigation, police said.
Weese was reported missing Sunday morning to State Police in Owego.
Weese and her husband left a party on Main Street in Apalachin on Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m., and the couple reportedly got a flat tire a short distance away from the party.
Police said at some point shortly after, Weese left on foot.
Weese’s husband has been cooperative with troopers throughout the investigation, police said.
Numerous agencies assisted in the search: NYS Troopers, State Forest Rangers, Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies, Tioga Search and Rescue and the Apalachin Fire Department assisted in a search from the ground, air and water.
The state Department of Transportation assisted with road closures on state Route 17 and 434 after Weese was located.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.