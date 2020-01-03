WAVERLY — A Waverly man is facing felony charges after he allegedly attempted to flee from police officers who were attempting to serve a warrant on New Year’s Day.

According to Waverly Police, officers were looking to serve an arrest warrant on Richard P. Baker, 27, on two felony counts of burglary and one count of petit larceny that had occurred within the village recently.

Baker then attempted to flee from police, and was eventually located in a field near Emory Chapel Road and arrested shortly after 3 p.m.

Baker was then sent to Tioga County Jail in Owego to await further legal action.

Load comments