Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following people were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Francis Tyler, 56, Sugar Run, Pa., was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence,(first offense in ten years),a misdemeanor.
Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Tyler following investigation of an incident that occurred in Standing Stone Township on March 2, 2020.
Jody Bubacz, 36, of Elmira, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bubacz following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on March 5, 2020.
Laura Foux, 37, Sugar Run, Pa., was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with intent to Deliver (marijuana), a felony offense.
Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Foux following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wilmot Township on May 24, 2020.
Joshua Barber, 35, from Barton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 51 days to 23 months, 29 days, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Barber for the offense occurring on July 12, 2019.
Antonio McGruther, 19, of Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested McGruther for the offenses occurring on June 17, 2020.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McGruther following investigation of incidents that occurred in Orwell Township on October 6, 2019.
