WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees approved the initial steps of expanding the Glenwood Cemetery during its meeting on Tuesday evening.
Hunt Construction will survey and create a map of the area that will be used for the expansion at acost of $1,600.
“What they’ll be doing is banding off and leaving four-foot mowing paths,” said Ron Keene, who manages the cemeteries in the village.
Keene said that the expansion will look very similar to the existing B Section of the cemetery.
According to Keene, no trees will need to be removed for the expansion, and most of the area is already grass.
However, the contractors will need to remove brush to add more depth to the area.
Keene estimated that the expansion will create between 150 and 180 additional graves.
“This will pay for itself,” Trustee Kevin Sweeney said.
Once the initial map is created, it will go to the board for approval and the next phase of the project will begin.
The Board also discussed potential options for recreational football in the fall.
The trustees already determined that there will not be tackle football, but flag football will still be allowed.
Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam suggested allowing children from outside of the school district to compete in the program if they do not have an option for recreational football.
However, non-residents would need to be able to front an entire team in order to ensure Waverly residents have a spot in the league.
Additionally, they will also be charged a higher amount than Waverly residents.
