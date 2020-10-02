SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council agreed to settle a lawsuit with an Addison, New York man who led police on a chase from New York state to Athens Township in 2017.
Kevin A. Krowiak, who was 30 at the time of the incident, was sentenced to 54 months to 13 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and three counts of reckless endangerment, which are second-degree misdemeanors.
During the chase, Krowiak claimed he sustained injuries, including a broken nose, soreness in his face and jaw, abrasions on his face and bites on his shoulder from a police canine.
During last week’s meeting, the borough council approved the settlement of a lawsuit with Krowiak for $5,000. The borough’s special counsel for the case recommended that the council approve the settlement.
According to the police affidavit, Krowiak led law enforcement officials on a high-speed vehicle pursuit that, at times, reached speeds of 110 miles-per-hour on River Road in the Town of Nichols.
The chase eventually crossed the state line onto Riverside Drive in Athens Township, where the 2011 Nissan Rogue that Krowiak was operating narrowly missed several vehicles — including patrol cars — before finally crashing into a stone wall at the intersection of Sheshequin Road and Front Street.
The pursuit then continued on foot, with officers locating Krowiak in a nearby wooded area. Krowiak then entered the Susquehanna River, where four officers eventually placed him into custody.
It was reported that two officers sustained injuries as a result of the foot pursuit.
