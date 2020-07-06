Theft of services
A Mitchells, Virginia woman was charged with misdemeanor theft of services after allegedly racking up a $1,224.01 bill at Candlewood Suites that she was unable to pay during the last 10 days of June.
According to Athens Township police, 27-year-old Lauren Ashley Dauberman had initially planned to stay at the hotel for five days, beginning with her arrival on June 20, and provided a Visa credit card. When she tried to use the card to extend her stay, it was found to be not valid. She told staff that she had a three-month-old child with her and nowhere to stay, and her cards had been compromised.
Promising to pay the full amount at the end of her stay, she entered an agreement with the hotel. But when she was approached about making the payment on June 30, police said she refused and told staff she was leaving that day. After she was confronted by police, Dauberman told officers that she had no way to pay and couldn’t contact anyone to make the payment.
Police noted that included in the amount owed was $211.50 in food charges to the hotel.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.
Possession
A Troy woman faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following her June 29 arrest.
According to Athens Borough police, 37-year-old Amanda Ruth Saygi was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and police found her in a North Elmira Street residence. Police found Saygi in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a marijuana pipe with marijuana residue, and methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Driving violations
A Roaring Branch man faces a misdemeanor habitual offenders charge as well as multiple summary violations after police spotted a green pick-up truck traveling along Wolcott Hollow Road on May 14 without a visible inspection sticker or registration plate.
According to Athens Township police, 30-year-old Paul Robert Joseph Shedden was also driving with a suspended license, and had an outstanding summary warrant for DUI suspension. Police noted that Shedden had seven prior driving under suspension convictions. A license plate had been found under the bed of the truck, but police could not find any records for the plate or the truck’s VIN number. Police found out that the plate number had been purged from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s system in 2014.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Possession
A Nichols man faces the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary public drunkenness, after Athens Township police responded to a report of two unwanted men at the Comfort Inn.
According to Athens Township police, 29-year-old Lucas A. Franks admitted to being under the influence of opiates when they approached him in front of the hotel. Police found a hypodermic syringe in his right pants pocket that was full of heroin, small amounts of heroin in his wallet, and baggies commonly used with the packaging of narcotics.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
