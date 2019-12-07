SAYRE — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital was recently named one of the United States’ top 50 cardiovascular hospitals by IBM Watson Health for the 11th time, and patients and doctors were on hand Friday to reflect on their own experiences during their time at the hospital.
The study was part of the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals program, using independent and objective research to analyze hospital and health system performance in key clinical and operational areas for selected cardiovascular procedures and medical care, according to Guthrie officials.
“By finding ways to continuously improve and innovate, the winners of our 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study are identifying opportunities to deliver healthcare value to patients, communities, and payers,” said Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals program leader at IBM Watson Health. “The top performing hospitals demonstrated better clinical care and were more efficient than their peers at delivering this care.”
Martin Murphy, a former paramedic who suffered a heart attack on Sept. 30, was a living testament to that care.
“From the time I felt the pain in my chest to when I had my stent put in was probably like an hour and a half,” he said. “The hospital knew my condition before I even got here, and I was able to skip the emergency room and go right into the cardio lab.”
Murphy said Guthrie’s care revealed an artery that was 100 percent blocked as well as two others that were 90 percent blocked.
“They just had amazing care,” he said. “Now, I’m doing fine and I feel terrific. It’s an amazing process that they have here.”
Guthrie’s Cardiology Chief Dr. Daniel Sporn said the fact that RPH has received the distinction of being in the top 50 is a reflection of how well Guthrie has developed its procedures and processes to give patients the best care possible.
“It means that we have a great team,” he said. “We want to take care of patients better than anyone else, and we prove that people don’t need to travel to major cities to get the best care possible.”
Sporn added that the hospital’s new cardiovascular facility that opened earlier this year has only enhanced Guthrie’s abilities to take care of patients.
“The new facility has certainly promoted best methods and has made the process easier and more efficient,” he noted.
