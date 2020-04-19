WAVERLY — Elderwood at Waverly is now caring for 25 residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a press release issued by the skilled nursing facility.
Elderwood conducted testing and found 11 new cases on Saturday, according to the press release.
“The new cases were revealed by a wide scale testing initiative conducted by Elderwood of asymptomatic residents in the facility. Infirmities among the elderly can make it difficult to discern definitive symptoms, therefore Elderwood, in consultation with public health officials, decided to proceed with the testing. Tests also revealed 28 residents who do not have the virus,” the press release said.
Residents who have tested positive have been moved to isolation units in the facility where “they are resting comfortably and being closely monitored,” the organization said.
There has been one confirmed COVID-19 related death of an Elderwood resident.
Since early March, 11 Elderwood staff members have also tested positive. Elderwood conducted additional testing in collaboration with Guthrie Laboratory Services. Elderwood at Waverly will also be partnering with Guthrie to assist with follow-up measures including telehealth support.
All families of residents at Elderwood were made aware of the confirmed cases, and those with positive diagnosis were given details of their loved ones’ current condition. Elderwood has been in close contact with Tioga County health officials as well as the New York State Department of Health regarding the new cases.
Elderwood touted its record of handling infections over the years and pointed to policies put in place before government mandates to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Highly rated for its infection control procedures, Elderwood has not received any infection control deficiencies from regulators in more than three years,” the press release said. “Staff at the facility, which enacted measures like visitor restrictions to mitigate infection in March, ahead of state mandates, have implemented comprehensive infection control and isolation protocols in coordination guidance from the CDC and New York State Department of Health.”
Elderwood Administrator Maria Landy credited her staff for their effort during this crisis.
“Our community, like cities and towns across the country, has not been spared the impact of this virus and unfortunately, it has touched us here at Elderwood as well,” said Landy. “Fortunately, we have a staff that is experienced, highly skilled, and absolutely committed to caring for our residents with compassion and diligence.”
Elderwood is working closely with the Tioga County Public Health Department, according to the press release.
“Tioga County Public Health is continuing to work with administration at Elderwood and the New York State Department of Heath during this ongoing situation” said Tioga County Public Health Director Lisa McCafferty. “At this time, we are confident that Elderwood is taking all of the correct actions and working to keep their healthy residents protected against this virus, while also focusing to keep infected residents well.”
According to Elderwood, residents continue to be monitored closely for symptoms and testing is conducted in accordance with guidance from local and state health agencies. Clinical staff have implemented best-practice infection control protocols including strict isolation measures, elimination of all communal activities, implementation of droplet precautions, the use of staff dedicated to care for infected residents and use of full personal protective equipment (PPE) by all staff.
“Communication with families has been an ongoing process and Elderwood has deployed additional devices like iPads to allow for more ‘virtual visits’ with loved ones via Skype, or similar video conferencing platforms. Additionally, Elderwood has been in close contact with local and state health officials to provide updates and to ensure access to adequate supplies of PPE in order to maintain the highest level of infection control possible,” the press release added.
