ATHENS TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, Athens Township Supervisors adopted the municipality’s $4.1 million spending plan, which contains no tax increase.
The township’s property tax rate will remain at 12 mills.
Overall, that $4.6 million in expenditures breaks down to $1.65 million in the public safety line item; $1.75 million for public works and highway expenses; $720,543 in miscellaneous and insurance/benefits; $439,417 in general government expenses; and $52,850 in culture and recreation expenses.
The township will contribute $100,000 to its fire department.
In terms of revenue, township documents note just over $2.5 million will be raised via tax, and intergovernmental revenue estimates come in at $774,386; along with “other financing services,” which account for over $1.1 million.
In total, supervisors anticipate $5.35 million in revenue for 2020.
This provides a budget surplus of roughly $660,000.
In other municipal business, supervisors approved a two-lot subdivision in preparation for a pending sale of the former K-Mart facility to be converted into satellite clinical space for Guthrie.
It is unknown what clinical services will move to the new facility, which could be completed in roughly 21 months. However, the goal is to move services from Robert Packer Hospital in order to reduce parking congestion and add more services at RPH.
In addition to the renovations, landscaping at streetside will be completely redone.
The 112,000 square foot building will be redone with stone columns on the facade, and Cherry wood will be used throughout the facility.
The final sale of the building is still pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.