SAURE — In addition to the more mundane paying of bills, Sayre’s school board took a few other actions in last week’s meeting.
Board member Margaret Barry brought up the fire alarm system district wide. She noted that the fire alarm system in the elementary school was the original one and that the high school would need to replace a fire alarm system that was installed in the late 1960s or early 1970s.
There was an issue with the system in the first week of school that was quickly fixed. That brought about the realization that the system needed to be replaced and that the PA system was also in need of an overhaul.
The current estimate to change out the fire alarm system is $650,000 and it’ll be about another $35,000 to replace the PA system.
The school board is scheduled to vote on the issue at its next meeting, which will be in the high school auditorium on March 22.
The board also hired Carly Vaughn, Mandy Gillette and Mary Cole to key positions on the Sayre High School musical production of Shrek set for April 9 and 10.
Much discussion was had about hiring Pat Gillette and Seth Vaughn as stage managers and scenery directors. They are not covered under the CBA, but after some discussion about a stipend being part of the offer, were eventually approved as volunteers until they are offered a stipend. Janine Gorski was also approved as a volunteer.
There will be limited tickets, but the play will also be live streamed.
“There are some different copyright laws and regulations as well, but we felt that if we were able to have athletics, then we were going to continue to offer arts and other programs as well,” said Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick. “The kids are excited and working hard already.”
Handrick noted that the limited number of spectators will pay as usual, adding, “It’ll be streamed right through the licensing company and you’ll have to pay if you’re going to watch it online. It won’t be free and that’s because of licensing.”
Also approved were three volunteer coaches for spring sports. Elyse Skerpon and Rhonda Tracy were approved as volunteer track coaches and Brian McCarter was approved as a volunteer softball coach.
It was also noted at the meeting that Doug Ault will be Sayre’s new Recreation Director, taking over for longtime director Dana Twigg.
