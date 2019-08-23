TOWANDA — A recent settlement between the Panda Energy power plant and Bradford County, the Towanda Area School District and the Asylum Township — where the facility is located — has resulted in thousands of dollars in new tax revenue for each of those public entities.
The Bradford County Commissioners on Thursday approved that settlement, which brings the natural gas power plant’s property tax assessment level to $10,500,000.
That means for at least the next five years, the three aforementioned entities will receive the following tax revenue from Panda Energy:
• Bradford County — approximately $104,800.
• Towanda Area School District — approximately $475,000.
• Asylum Township — approximately $35,000.
“I’m glad it’s settled,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “This was a major industry that we bent over backwards to get, but the way these things are assessed should be changed. The state should really take a look at the laws to find a different way to do this.”
However, McLinko also resisted the idea of a county-wide property tax assessment.
“That almost always come back to bite the local homeowner on their taxes, and often means higher taxes for our local people,” he said. “We haven’t raised taxes in this county in years, and I don’t want that to happen.”
Commissioner Ed Bustin acknowledged that the settlement was “good business,” but noted that he was not thrilled with the end result.
“Don’t get me wrong — this is a lot of money, especially for the township and the school district,” he said. “They wanted to settle and I support that. But I don’t like it.”
The commissioners added that opting to settle also avoided a lengthy trial and costly attorney fees for all three local parties involved.
Panda Energy will have the option to appeal the assessment again in five years, said commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.