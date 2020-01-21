ATHENS — A Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania panel upheld a decision by the Unemployment Compensation Board of Review that denied unemployment benefits to a former Athens fifth-grade teacher who was fired back in 2018 for inappropriately contacting two male students after school hours.
According to court documents, Krista I. Satterly filed for unemployment benefits on Aug. 26, 2018 “after being discharged for cause from her employment as a full-time fifth-grade teacher” at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School.
After initially being denied unemployment, Satterly appealed and an Unemployment Compensation Referee conducted a hearing.
During that hearing, Lynch-Bustin Elementary Principal John Toscano testified that he instructed all teachers at the first faculty meeting of the 2017-2018 school year to “familiarize themselves with the policies as to why a teacher may be terminated.”
Toscano also cautioned teachers about “contacting students via social media because any inappropriate conduct with students could result in the termination of a teacher’s employment or teaching certificate,” court documents show.
A parent and another teacher shared their concerns with Toscano regarding after-school communications between Satterly and two of her students, according to Toscano’s testimony.
Toscano started an investigation and spoke with Satterly, her students, other teachers, both of the students involved in the case and their parents.
“Over the course of the investigation, Toscano obtained text messages from Claimant (Satterly) that Claimant sent to Student 2. Claimant admitted she initiated contact and text messaged with Student 2 after school hours. Included in these messages, Claimant asked Student 2 if it was okay if she texted him, how his day was going and if he was still happy,” court documents show.
Satterly texted both students and asked if she “could come to their houses and if they wanted to see another movie, and she sent them music with explicit lyrics,” according to court documents.
“Claimant failed to provide any reason as to why she repeatedly contacted these two students after hours on a personal level that was outside of the normal student and teacher relationship. Additionally, Claimant gave Student 1 and Student 2 candy and $10 iTunes gift cards, but she did not give these same gifts to the rest of her students,” court documents show.
According to the court documents, Toscano believed “Claimant’s behavior to be inappropriate and an unacceptable and unprofessional standard of practice for a teacher.”
Toscano testified that “at the conclusion of his investigation, he determined that Claimant ‘went above and beyond the scope of her job responsibilities, and acted inappropriately’ by contacting students via text message and by looking for students’ contact information.”
Satterly testified that Students 1 and 2 were students in her fifth grade class, but they were also “longtime friends with her son and had been to her house to visit with her son.”
According to court documents, Satterly admitted that she texted Student 2, asking “if he would be up later tonight,” and she gave Student 2 her opinion of a female student.
“Claimant alleged that she had provided her opinion as she was “trying to look out for Student 2 like she would with her own son,” according to her testimony.
Satterly allegedly texted Student 2 asking if she could come over to his house later and if he was up for another movie, but she “attempted to explain these messages by suggesting she was only joking about going to his house and that Student 2 had been to her house to watch movies with her son in the past,” court documents said.
Following the initial hearing, the Referee concluded the employer had met its burden to prove that Satterly was discharged for willful misconduct as a result of her inappropriate contact with Students 1 and 2. The referee therefore affirmed the initial finding that Satterly was not eligible for unemployment benefits.
Judge P. Kevin Brobson, who authored the opinion from the three-judge panel, said the burden of proof shifted to Satterly and that she needed to establish that she had “good cause for her inappropriate, repeated contact with Students 1 and 2.”
“Despite (Satterly’s) arguments that her son’s longtime friendship with Students 1 and 2 made her actions and personal communications with Students 1 and 2 reasonable under the circumstances, (Satterly) has not met her burden to prove that she had ‘good cause’ for her actions,” Brobson wrote.
“(Satterly) failed to provide any explanation as to why she singled out Students 1 and 2 to receive gifts of a different nature from her other students. (Satterly) therefore failed to prove that she had ‘good cause’ for her actions. Accordingly, we affirm the order of the Board,” the panel concluded on Jan 14.
The Athens Area School District declined to comment on the case due to it being related to a personnel issue.
