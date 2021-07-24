Tom Knight Puppet Show returning to Sayre summer concert series

The William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series will welcome back the Tom Knight Puppet Show for a special performance on Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Howard Elmer Park.
Tom Knight is a multimedia artist, based in Haydenville, Massachusetts and performed in the concert series for over 20 years and over 900 times at festivals, museums, and libraries across the country, including the Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC, and Lenny Suib Puppet Playhouse, New York City.
His award-winning “Elephant’s Lullaby” music video has been viewed over 2.7 million times on YouTube. Tom is also a consummate musician, singer, and songwriter who has written over 1,000 songs in his career.
The William S. Pierce Memorial Sayre Summer Concert Series is presented each year by the Sayre Community Corporation, Guthrie, Sayre Borough, and Bradford County Tourism Agency. Additional concert series sponsors include; Pat Haggerty Dance Studio, Foster Law Office, Gannon Associates, Stiffler-McGraw & Associates, First Citizens Community Bank, Landy & Kilmer Insurance, Landy & Rossettie, PLLC., The Morning Times, The Daily Review, WATS/WAVR-Choice 102, Elderwood at Waverly, Vacri Construction, Girard Pension Services, and the William S. Pierce Family.
